Man City cheating row: Premier League bosses speak out over financial rule verdict
City boss Enzo Maresca was not the only manager to be asked about the finalcial scandal surrounding the club
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Manchester City continue to be the talk of the football world as the Premier League prepares to return for the first time since the club were found guilty of breaching financial rules.
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City have submitted an appeal against the independent commission’s verdict, which was announced during the extended three-week international break.
In his first press conference since the news broke Maresca, flanked by City’s chief communications officer Simon Heggie rather than the regular member of staff for such occasions, was asked whether the trophies won during the period in question were tainted.
“Absolutely not. I know the effort from the players, the club and the manager at the time, Pep (Guardiola), so I don’t have any doubt about that,” he said.
“I understand the reason why most of you are here but the only thing I can say it is something I already said. There is a process ongoing and in this moment I completely trust the club. This is what I can say about that.
“I trust the club because I trust the people and this is also the reason why I joined the club. There is not another club in the world where I would like to be.
“I spoke with the club, for sure, and we all trust and the right moment to speak about that is when we win the appeal.”
Ahead of the first Premier League action since the news broke, managers up and down the country were asked for their views on City.
Here, LBC rounds up what was said.
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Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta
"I fully understand the question but it is very important that we respect the process and the timelines. It is still an ongoing process that is not resolved because it’s been appealed. My position and the club’s position is not to make a comment on it."
Bournemouth boss Marco Rose:
“I’m not this kind of guy who blames someone with not enough information. Of course, I hear everything, I read everything, but I do not have all the information. I trust in the guys who are involved in these kinds of things and situations, and then we will see what happens. I’m a football coach, not a politician, and I love to be a football coach, and it should stay like this.”
Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler:
“I can’t control anything from that. The only thing I can really focus on is our preparation, how we are doing, and therefore it is just a distraction, that is not in our hands. Hopefully it will be dealt with but I have enough topics to mention. But let’s see how it goes. I heard there are still some ongoing processes so it is really difficult to say anything now.”
Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso:
"We need to wait for the final sanctions from the panel. I think they are independent enough to assess all the situtions. I am not an expert. Whatever I say, whatever opinion I have, they are the ones that need to take it. Probably it will take a little longer. First is the appeal. After we need to wait. We will see when it happens. It's not in our hands."
Leeds boss Daniel Farke:
“It’s not my topic, my topic is football and there are more qualified people to speak about this, so it is not my topic. It is not up to me and I was not involved in the title race in these years. I had different topics to deal with during this time when Manchester City won many titles. I think I just had one home game with them with Norwich, we won by the way, so I can’t complain too much. It also makes no sense if right now everyone in the world wants to have opinions about this topic, there are more qualified people to talk about it. My topic is Leeds United.”
Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola:
“I think uncertainty is not good for anyone involved but there is the process ongoing and we have to be patient like everyone else and see what happens at the end. No one knows what’s going to happen. We have to focus on Liverpool and being the best club we can be, the best team we can be. That’s my challenge. My opinion is not valid because I haven’t spent that time and I haven’t read as much as they’ve (the commission) done. I think the challenge of the game is so high that I don’t think players think too much outside of this. They are thinking ‘I have to mark this player’ or ‘I have to go and deal with this one’ or ‘I have be at this level because the level of the game is so high’. They will be focused on those things. Obviously they will have their own opinions but I think they will be fully focused on what happens on the pitch.”
Newcastle boss Matthias Jaissle:
“I think as a manager of another club I am not able to judge. It’s not my job in my job description to judge on that. There are authorities taking care of it. I think there is a clear process now, which we have followed and, for us, I am speaking on behalf of the whole club, it’s the right approach to focus on what we can influence.”
Nottingham Forest boss Oliver Glasner:
“It has been 24 hours a day. It was just City. I said, ‘Ah, OK, this is the only problem in the world right now’. It’s so big here in England, especially. And I wasn’t here when all these things happened or did not happen, I don’t know. To the appeal, there is no final verdict right now. That’s why I don’t see any point to comment on Man City because I can’t. But let’s say in general, if somebody cheats he needs to get punished. If not, then not. And of course, we all hope for the integrity of the game, for the integrity of the Premier League, that the final word is spoken soon. But we also know, and as I spoke earlier, I think there are thousands of pages to read, and I read a book every night, and it takes quite long to read thousands of pages and also then find the final verdict, so it takes a little bit of time. We have to be patient, but yes, it should be soon.”
Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris:
“There are still ongoing legal proceedings so it’s not for me to comment on that. My position is simple: football has rules, on and off the pitch. You have to respect those rules, when they are broken they should have consequences otherwise it’s not fair. We want fair competition, we want fair game, fair play, so the relevant authorities have to be relentless otherwise you lose the value of the competition. So we’ll see. It happened 10 years ago, more or less. We were not here in Sunderland, for example. But it’s about respecting rules so it’s key because if you don’t have fair competition it’s a bit weird, so it’s more or less the feeling we have in the building.”