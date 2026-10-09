City boss Enzo Maresca was not the only manager to be asked about the finalcial scandal surrounding the club

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca talks to the media for the first time since the club were found guilty of breaching financial rules. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By StephenRigley

Manchester City continue to be the talk of the football world as the Premier League prepares to return for the first time since the club were found guilty of breaching financial rules.

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City have submitted an appeal against the independent commission’s verdict, which was announced during the extended three-week international break. In his first press conference since the news broke Maresca, flanked by City’s chief communications officer Simon Heggie rather than the regular member of staff for such occasions, was asked whether the trophies won during the period in question were tainted. “Absolutely not. I know the effort from the players, the club and the manager at the time, Pep (Guardiola), so I don’t have any doubt about that,” he said. “I understand the reason why most of you are here but the only thing I can say it is something I already said. There is a process ongoing and in this moment I completely trust the club. This is what I can say about that. “I trust the club because I trust the people and this is also the reason why I joined the club. There is not another club in the world where I would like to be. “I spoke with the club, for sure, and we all trust and the right moment to speak about that is when we win the appeal.” Ahead of the first Premier League action since the news broke, managers up and down the country were asked for their views on City.

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca during a press conference at the CFA, Manchester. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Here, LBC rounds up what was said. Read More: ‘Stick together, enjoy the ride and smile,’ Erling Haaland tells Manchester City Read More: Smiles amid the storm: Enzo Maresca beams as Man City squad return to training Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta "I fully understand the question but it is very important that we respect the process and the timelines. It is still an ongoing process that is not resolved because it’s been appealed. My position and the club’s position is not to make a comment on it." Bournemouth boss Marco Rose: “I’m not this kind of guy who blames someone with not enough information. Of course, I hear everything, I read everything, but I do not have all the information. I trust in the guys who are involved in these kinds of things and situations, and then we will see what happens. I’m a football coach, not a politician, and I love to be a football coach, and it should stay like this.” Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler: “I can’t control anything from that. The only thing I can really focus on is our preparation, how we are doing, and therefore it is just a distraction, that is not in our hands. Hopefully it will be dealt with but I have enough topics to mention. But let’s see how it goes. I heard there are still some ongoing processes so it is really difficult to say anything now.”

Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso: "We need to wait for the final sanctions from the panel. I think they are independent enough to assess all the situtions. I am not an expert. Whatever I say, whatever opinion I have, they are the ones that need to take it. Probably it will take a little longer. First is the appeal. After we need to wait. We will see when it happens. It's not in our hands." Leeds boss Daniel Farke: “It’s not my topic, my topic is football and there are more qualified people to speak about this, so it is not my topic. It is not up to me and I was not involved in the title race in these years. I had different topics to deal with during this time when Manchester City won many titles. I think I just had one home game with them with Norwich, we won by the way, so I can’t complain too much. It also makes no sense if right now everyone in the world wants to have opinions about this topic, there are more qualified people to talk about it. My topic is Leeds United.”