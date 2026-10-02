Manchester City must face scrutiny from HM Revenue and Customs - after the club was found guilty of hiding income to evade Premier League financial rules this week.

The Premier League said an independent commission found City arranged "sham" commercial deals with a number of its sponsors during the period.

City sparked global headlines this week after they were found guilty of charges related to breaches of financial rules between 2009-10 and 2017-18.

Dame Meg also asked Mr Marks for reassurance that the department is "seized of the importance" of the case before asking questions of the taxman.

Dame Meg Hillier. the chair of the treasury select committee, has written to the HMRC chief JP Marks to ask them to examine tax implications of the investigation.

The club was found guilty this week of 115 charges of breaching Premier League financial rules over nine years and is set to appeal, having denied any wrongdoing.

The commission found that the remainder was funded by Abu Dhabi United Group Investment & Development Ltd (ADUG), which owned the club.

A No 10 spokesperson said today: "As the Prime Minister made clear, the initial judgment is serious and there can’t be any suggestion that anyone is above the rules.

"He also stressed that it is an ongoing independent process. It is essential that it is allowed to run its course and the outcome respected.

"Wherever wrongdoing is established, those responsible should face the appropriate consequences."

Mr Burnham's intervention was well received by Oasis’s Liam Gallagher, a Man City fan, who wrote on X: "There’s only 1 ANDY BURNHAM."

The Prime Minister initially said earlier this week: "I would be really concerned to lose them.

"They’ve been such a huge partner in the building of modern Manchester and obviously the building of Manchester City into the global force that it is.

"I do actually thank the City Football Group and the wider ownership for the money that they didn’t just put into the Etihad [Stadium] and the campus around it but also into the city."

Ex-City manager Pep Guardiola also broke his silence this week, backing his former club after they were found guilty of breaching financial rules.

Guardiola wrote on the Pep Team social media accounts that "here more than ever" with its supporters.

The Spaniard left the club at the end of last season after a glittering ten-year spell as manager, wrote: "I want every single @ManCity fan to know I am here; more than ever.

"I am, always have been, always will, be behind my club, my owner, my chairman, Ferran, the players, staff, Enzo and you, our unique supporters.

"Let me be clear: we will get through this together.

“I love you all."