Manchester City 3-0 Crystal Palace: Foden shines as hosts go back within two points of leaders Arsenal
Pep Guardiola's men have gone back within touching distance of Arsenal with two games to go
Manchester City moved back within two points of Premier League leaders Arsenal with a comfortable 3-0 win over Crystal Palace.
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Phil Foden shone as he supplied Antoine Semenyo and Omar Marmoush who both struck in the first half before Savinho added a late third as City kept their slender title hopes alive at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.
With both title challengers having two games remaining, City do still have a chance of securing a seventh league crown in nine years.
City arguably benefited on this occasion from facing a Palace side whose eyes may already be on the Conference League final.
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On this evidence, however, they can expect few favours when Eagles play Arsenal next.
There was an obvious positive in the performance of Foden, who was making his first Premier League start in over two months.
After two seasons of struggles with form and fitness, there was ample evidence of why the club are prepared to offer him a new contract.
His selection, however, while Erling Haaland, Rayan Cherki and Jeremy Doku were among the substitutes, indicated Guardiola was looking ahead to Saturday’s FA Cup final clash with Chelsea.
City gradually settled and grew in confidence after Rayan Ait-Nouri rifled a shot into the side-netting.
Foden then took centre stage as he played Semenyo in on goal with a clever backheel. The Ghana international finished clinically.
Palace almost responded instantly as Tyrick Mitchell tested Donnarumma but Marmoush could have doubled City’s lead when he jinked into the area, only for a heavy touch to let Maxence Lacroix clear.
Marmoush made no mistake after 39 minutes, turning and firing past Dean Henderson after Foden brought down a high ball in the area.
Foden almost set up another when he crossed for the fit-again Josko Gvardiol, who was making his first appearance since January, but Dean Henderson saved his header
.Palace rallied after the break as Ismaila Sarr shot at Donnarumma and Jorgen Strand Larsen blazed over.
But the visitors were unable to trouble City regularly and substitute Cherki combined with Savinho to wrap up the scoring, six minutes from time.