Pep Guardiola's men have gone back within touching distance of Arsenal with two games to go

Foden starred as City won 3-0. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Manchester City moved back within two points of Premier League leaders Arsenal with a comfortable 3-0 win over Crystal Palace.

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Phil Foden shone as he supplied Antoine Semenyo and Omar Marmoush who both struck in the first half before Savinho added a late third as City kept their slender title hopes alive at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday. With both title challengers having two games remaining, City do still have a chance of securing a seventh league crown in nine years. City arguably benefited on this occasion from facing a Palace side whose eyes may already be on the Conference League final. Read more: Southampton await 'spygate' hearing after it emerged 'intern' culprit left paper trail near Middlesbrough training ground Read more: Arsenal’s Ben White ruled out for the rest of the season with knee injury

Pep Guardiola at full time. Picture: Getty

On this evidence, however, they can expect few favours when Eagles play Arsenal next. There was an obvious positive in the performance of Foden, who was making his first Premier League start in over two months. After two seasons of struggles with form and fitness, there was ample evidence of why the club are prepared to offer him a new contract. His selection, however, while Erling Haaland, Rayan Cherki and Jeremy Doku were among the substitutes, indicated Guardiola was looking ahead to Saturday’s FA Cup final clash with Chelsea. City gradually settled and grew in confidence after Rayan Ait-Nouri rifled a shot into the side-netting.

Erling Haaland was left on the bench. Picture: Getty