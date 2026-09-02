Manchester City have completed the signing of Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea for a joint British record fee of £125million.

“I pride myself on continually improving my game. Anyone who’s worked with me will know how hard I train every single day and how much I put into matches. I give absolutely everything and I can promise Manchester City that will continue now I’m here.”

“If you look across the squad, City have quality in every area. I want to learn from my new team-mates and become a better player.

“I could not be happier to be here and I am ready for the challenge of helping City continue winning trophies. This is a club built for success.

“Every player wants to be part of a club like this because everyone knows how well-run City are.

The 25-year-old said: “Manchester City are the most successful club in England in recent times.

LBC understands the fee for Fernandez matches that paid by Liverpool to Newcastle for Alexander Isak a year ago.

City said in a statement on Tuesday night Fernandez had signed a five-year deal at the Etihad Stadium.

The Argentina midfielder’s arrival follows hot on the heels of the signing of Everton forward Iliman Ndiaye for £65m.

Fernandez’s move comes three months after he first told Chelsea he wanted to leave and more than two weeks after the expiry of a deadline imposed by the club for bids.

Nevertheless, it is understood the Blues were always open to doing a deal for the Argentina international beyond the August 13 cut-off, provided City’s offer reflected rising summer market valuations after a number of deals in the Premier League and in Europe that were struck for more than £100m.

The move will reunite him with City boss Enzo Maresca, with whom he worked when the Italian was in charge at Stamford Bridge. The pair enjoyed a close relationship and Fernandez has been eager to work under Maresca again.

Fernandez was left out of the last two matchday squads by Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso, who said he only wanted players who had a “desire to play” for the club.

Fernandez has spent three-and-a-half years at Chelsea after signing from Benfica for a then-British record £106.8m.

He posted a farewell message to Chelsea on Instagram, writing: “I want you to know that these have not been easy days for me. Writing this is not easy either. The truth is, I haven’t been in a good place.

“Life is about making decisions, and right now I find myself having to make one of those difficult decisions.”

Ndiaye has also signed a five-year deal after City switched their focus to the 26-year-old after their attempts to sign Cody Gakpo from Liverpool failed to come to fruition.

Tottenham were also interested in Ndiaye, but City’s offer of £60m up front plus £5m in potential add-ons proved the more attractive proposal.

“I’ve worked my whole life for an opportunity like this,” the Senegal international said. “City are one of the best clubs in the world and I’ve seen them win everything as I’ve grown up.

“To be able to write my own chapter in a story that special is the chance of a lifetime and I’m determined to grab it with both hands.

“It’s not always been easy in my career, but I always had the belief that I could play for a team challenging for the biggest prizes and now I’m here. It feels so good.”

City have already signed Elliot Anderson, Ayyoub Bouaddi and Allan Elias this summer.

And in further business with Everton, City have loaned Jack Grealish to the Toffees for a second successive season.