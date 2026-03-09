Sky Bet League One strugglers Port Vale will travel to Chelsea in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Chelsea twice came from behind to avoid another upset with a 4-2 extra-time victory over 10-man Wrexham at a raucous Stok Cae Ras.

After their shock win over Sunderland on Sunday, Vale, eight points adrift at the bottom of the table, are the lowest-ranked team left in the competition, making it through to the quarter-finals for the first time since 1954.

Premier League leaders Arsenal, having seen off Mansfield on Saturday, will head to Championship side Southampton, who won 1-0 at Fulham with an injury-time penalty from Ross Stewart.

Manchester City - 3-1 winners at Newcastle - will be at home against Liverpool, who saw off Wolves in the fifth round on Friday night.

Leeds, who comfortably beat Norwich 3-0 on Sunday, will travel to West Ham.

The Irons edged past Brentford in a penalty shootout at the London Stadium on Monday night, the tie having finished 2-2 after extra-time.

The quarter-finals will be played around the weekend of April 4.