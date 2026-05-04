The result leaves City trailing Arsenal by five points with just one game in hand.

Everton v Manchester City - Premier League. Picture: Getty

By Press Association

Manchester City’s title bid suffered a crushing blow despite them recovering from a second-half capitulation to snatch a 3-3 draw at Everton on Monday.

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Jeremy Doku curled in a superb stoppage-time equaliser to earn City a point in their pursuit of Premier League leaders Arsenal, but the two dropped at Hill Dickinson Stadium could be highly damaging. City had led 1-0 at half-time following Doku’s first goal of a dramatic night, but Everton hit back with three goals in the space of 14 minutes – substitute Thierno Barry scoring a double either side of a Jake O’Brien header. Read more: World Snooker final disrupted after protester storms the floor shouting 'nobody pay their TV licences' Read more: Sir Alex Ferguson recovering after being taken to hospital before Man Utd game

City fought back for an unsatisfactory draw. Picture: Getty

Erling Haaland quickly responded as City battled back and Doku had the final say with the last kick of the game, denying Everton boss David Moyes a first career win over Pep Guardiola. The result leaves City trailing Arsenal by five points with just one game in hand.City at least did well to recover their composure after being stunned by Everton’s response after the break. They became loose and struggled to maintain possession in a highly damaging period, a far cry from the confident start they made when they had Everton penned in their own half for long periods.

Pep Guardiola almost suffered his first ever career loss to Everton boss David Moyes. Picture: Getty