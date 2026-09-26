Man City fan Noel Gallagher admits 'surprise' at Premier League ruling but suggests decision will not taint league title wins
The Oasis star, who was pictured in the stands during the recent Manchester derby, said he felt sad for his fellow fans
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Oasis star and Manchester City fan Noel Gallagher has spoken of his shock and sadness after the club was found guilty on virtually all counts of breaching financial rules.
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News broke on Friday that City had been found guilty on all but one of the 115 charges laid by the Premier League in February 2023.
City fan and Oasis star Gallagher reacted to the reports, which he admitted he was a "little surprised at", given the club has always strenuously denied any wrongdoing.
Speaking on the Let Me Talk podcast, he said: "A little surprised when I heard it on the radio.
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"Surprised because only that the club has assured us all along that they vehemently denied any of these charges.
"So it was a bit of a shock to find out that we’ve been found guilty of all but one. But really overall I'm quite sad really, sad for the fans and for the players."
Asked if it changes the context of moments like Sergio Aguero's title-winning goal in 2012, Gallagher added: "Our focus as fans is always on the pitch and we know what we saw, they won it on the pitch.
"Whatever goes on in the boardroom, it's nothing to do with the supporters or the players.
"The players won that game and won that title on the pitch.
"Whether some of those players should have been there or not, that’s nothing to do with the fans.
"We were there, we know what we saw. Does it taint it? I suppose in the eyes of everybody else in England it would, but I know what I saw and I know what I felt."
There was a feeling of deflation among supporters at the Etihad Stadium on Friday, with some saying they had been let down by the club and suggesting those in charge should face consequences.
One fan said: "I didn’t expect this, to be honest. I thought we would be cleared if anything, after the statements from the club. They have been very strong.
"I suppose for the fans it’s a bit of a hammer blow. Is it just a points deduction or a fine? The charges look pretty serious to me. The damage is just incalculable.
"Fans will be disappointed with the owners if it is guilty and I can’t see an appeal winning."
Lloyd Sherratt, 51, of Manchester, added: "I’m very disappointed, if I’m honest.
"Without wanting to sound too drastic, if we are guilty, I can’t see them stripping us of trophies but I can see a massive points deduction or maybe even instant relegation to a lower division. I can well see that happening."
City had been charged with failing to report accurate financial information for nine seasons stretching from 2009-10 to 2017-18, as well as failing to provide full details of former manager Roberto Mancini’s pay between 2009-10 and 2012-13.
They were also charged with failing to provide full details of remuneration in contracts with players between 2010-11 and 2015-16, and with failing to co-operate with the investigation over a period from 2018 to 2023.
However, no sanctions have been selected yet, and a range of possibilities remain on the table, reports say.