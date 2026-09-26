The Oasis star, who was pictured in the stands during the recent Manchester derby, said he felt sad for his fellow fans

Oasis star Noel Gallagher described his "shock' at the news that his club Man City were found guilty of all but one financial charges. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Oasis star and Manchester City fan Noel Gallagher has spoken of his shock and sadness after the club was found guilty on virtually all counts of breaching financial rules.

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City were found guilty on virtually all counts of breaching the Premier League's financial rules. Picture: Alamy

"Surprised because only that the club has assured us all along that they vehemently denied any of these charges. "So it was a bit of a shock to find out that we’ve been found guilty of all but one. But really overall I'm quite sad really, sad for the fans and for the players." Asked if it changes the context of moments like Sergio Aguero's title-winning goal in 2012, Gallagher added: "Our focus as fans is always on the pitch and we know what we saw, they won it on the pitch. "Whatever goes on in the boardroom, it's nothing to do with the supporters or the players. "The players won that game and won that title on the pitch. "Whether some of those players should have been there or not, that’s nothing to do with the fans.

Noel Gallagher in the stands during this month's Manchester derby. Picture: Alamy

"We were there, we know what we saw. Does it taint it? I suppose in the eyes of everybody else in England it would, but I know what I saw and I know what I felt." There was a feeling of deflation among supporters at the Etihad Stadium on Friday, with some saying they had been let down by the club and suggesting those in charge should face consequences. One fan said: "I didn’t expect this, to be honest. I thought we would be cleared if anything, after the statements from the club. They have been very strong. "I suppose for the fans it’s a bit of a hammer blow. Is it just a points deduction or a fine? The charges look pretty serious to me. The damage is just incalculable. "Fans will be disappointed with the owners if it is guilty and I can’t see an appeal winning."

The Gallagher brothers are known for being big Man City supporters. Picture: Alamy