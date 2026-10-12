Manchester City midfielder Elliot Anderson admits the criticism the club has suffered in the wake of being found guilty of financial irregularities has galvanised the players.

The £116million summer signing was man of the match in the 3-0 win at Anfield, during which the visitors were berated as “cheats” after an independent commission ruled they had used sham contracts to inject £830million of inflated income into the club over nine seasons.

It is a theme which is likely to be repeated at grounds throughout the Premier League, even though City have appealed the decision, but the way the players brushed it off suggests it will have little effect.

“We’re all so together, more together than ever and I think we have to be like that,” said Anderson.

“We’ve got to stick together. I think it really brings us together. It gives you that determination to come out here, everyone is against you, and turn them over, which we did.”