Man City star fires back at 'cheats' taunts insisting how financial scandal has brought squad 'closer than ever'
Elliot Anderson says the scandal encircling the club has galvanised the players
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Manchester City midfielder Elliot Anderson admits the criticism the club has suffered in the wake of being found guilty of financial irregularities has galvanised the players.
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The £116million summer signing was man of the match in the 3-0 win at Anfield, during which the visitors were berated as “cheats” after an independent commission ruled they had used sham contracts to inject £830million of inflated income into the club over nine seasons.
It is a theme which is likely to be repeated at grounds throughout the Premier League, even though City have appealed the decision, but the way the players brushed it off suggests it will have little effect.
“We’re all so together, more together than ever and I think we have to be like that,” said Anderson.
“We’ve got to stick together. I think it really brings us together. It gives you that determination to come out here, everyone is against you, and turn them over, which we did.”
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Enzo Maresca’s side did well in keeping their hosts at bay as Liverpool’s high-tempo pressing game subdued the league leaders for almost an hour.
But following the sending-off of Ryan Gravenberch, City seized their chance with three goals in 13 minutes from Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku and Rayan Cherki.
“Second half we showed a lot more quality in the first half,” Anderson added.
“It was very noisy in the first half but we really managed to quieten them in the second half, carried out the plan better and scored three really good goals.”
A sixth successive win maintained City’s 100 per cent record and their three-point lead at the top but Anderson believes there is more to come.
“We have got some outstanding players and an outstanding coach so we’re only going to get better and I look forward to that,” he said.
Having won back-to-back visits with former club Nottingham Forest it was the England international’s third successive victory at Anfield.
“I really enjoy the atmosphere here, I enjoy winning here as well. It’s a lucky place to play,” he said.