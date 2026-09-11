Manchester City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and his then-girlfriend, now wife, were victims of a violent break-in at their Paris home while he played for PSG, a court heard.

Donnarumma was hit, bound and threatened with a knife during the break-in.

Robbers broke into their flat on Avenue Montaigne in the French capital and woke up the player and his wife Alessia Elefante.

The footballer described being hit in the face with a knuckle duster and threatened with a knife.

High-value watches, jewellery and handbags, as well as cash and the keys to a Mercedes and a Lamborghini, were stolen.

Ms Elefante, 29, said she was pressured to reveal the code for the safe, but said she did not know it and that it was empty.

The footballer's wife, who was pregnant at the time of the raid, told investigators: "They pulled me by the hair and one of them hit me on the thighs. I said I was pregnant but they continued.”

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