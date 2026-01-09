Man who coerced woman into sex with more than 100 strangers jailed for life
Rodney Johnston was found guilty of a string of offences involving coercion and sexual exploitation over the course of three decades
A man has been jailed for life with a minimum of 16 years after he was found guilty of coercing a woman into sex with more than 100 strangers.
Rodney Johnston was found to have forced the female victim into having sex with men over three decades,
The 67-year-old, from Starston in Norfolk, was found guilty of a string of offences, including three counts of procuring a woman to have sexual intercourse by threats or intimidation, two counts of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, and one count of intimidation of a witness.
The jury reached its verdicts following an eight-week trial in September, with the court hearing how Johnston photographed and filmed the abuse, which involved more than 100 strangers.
Sentencing him to life in prison at Norwich Crown Court, Judge Alice Robinson described the victim's impact statement as "harrowing", adding that it showed "the severe and lifelong impact" of Johnston's abuse.
Police found some 30,000 images and videos documenting the abuse, with the court hearing that the coercion involved physical and verbal threats.
His victim, who has a legal right to lifelong anonymity, said she was now trying to rebuild her life, adding: “For the first time in decades I am free.”
The court heard Johnston sexually exploited the woman over three decades making her engage with multiple men while he took photographs and filmed the abuse, threatening her if she did not comply with his demands.
The abuse comprised “outings” to secluded woodland or pre-arranged hotel rooms where the victim would be made to engage sexually with multiple men.In a statement she said it was easier to comply than face the consequences of defying him.
Johnston, she said, had preyed on her weakness and vulnerability.“I found myself in a situation I never imagined I would be in,” she said.
“What I then went on to endure I would not wish on anybody.
“I had no voice, no choice”
She described Johnston as a monster for whom she was “nothing more than an object.”
“I felt dirty, sick, used, degraded, humiliated and terrified – but his became my norm.”
“I no longer know who I am,” she said: “Now I must rebuild myself and I often feel lost and unsure where to begin.
“I feel anxious about the future, but for the first time in decades I am free.”
The woman’s family members said they were “endlessly proud” of her courage.
During sentencing at Norwich Crown Court on Friday, Judge Alice Robinson told Johnston it was "difficult to comprehend how appalling his offending was", adding there were a "multitude of aggravating factors" including a failure to accept any responsibility for his actions.
She sentenced him to life with a minimum term of 16 years. Following sentencing, senior investigating officer Duncan Woodhams said: “Today’s sentence is the result of painstaking work due to the sheer volume of evidence involved, and of course the courage of the victim in telling us about what she has endured.
“We are grateful for her trust in us allowing us to present the full scale of Johnston’s prolonged, disturbing, and truly awful abuse.
“Whilst this sentence cannot undo what happened to her we hope she can now take those steps to build her life on her own terms.
“She has shown remarkable bravery.“And to anyone else who is suffering abuse please come forward and know you will be listened to and supported.”
If you have been the victim of a sexual offence you can call police in an emergency on 999. You can also report a crime on 101 or via the Norfolk Constabulary website https://www.norfolk.police.uk/tell-us
For more information and other support organisations: https://www.norfolk.police.uk/ro/report/rsa/alpha-v1/advice/rape-sexual-assault-and-other-sexual-offences/rape-sexual-assault-support/