Rodney Johnston was found guilty of a string of offences involving coercion and sexual exploitation over the course of three decades

Rodney Johnston coerced the woman into sex with more than 100 strangers. Picture: Handout

By Danielle de Wolfe

A man has been jailed for life with a minimum of 16 years after he was found guilty of coercing a woman into sex with more than 100 strangers.

Rodney Johnston was found to have forced the female victim into having sex with men over three decades, The 67-year-old, from Starston in Norfolk, was found guilty of a string of offences, including three counts of procuring a woman to have sexual intercourse by threats or intimidation, two counts of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, and one count of intimidation of a witness. The jury reached its verdicts following an eight-week trial in September, with the court hearing how Johnston photographed and filmed the abuse, which involved more than 100 strangers. Sentencing him to life in prison at Norwich Crown Court, Judge Alice Robinson described the victim's impact statement as "harrowing", adding that it showed "the severe and lifelong impact" of Johnston's abuse. Police found some 30,000 images and videos documenting the abuse, with the court hearing that the coercion involved physical and verbal threats. Read more: Girl, nine, died from single stab wound at home, inquest hears Read more: Italian man guilty of attempting to rape passenger on flight to Edinburgh

Police found some 30,000 images and videos documenting the abuse, with the court hearing that the coercion involved physical and verbal threats. Picture: Alamy

His victim, who has a legal right to lifelong anonymity, said she was now trying to rebuild her life, adding: “For the first time in decades I am free.” The court heard Johnston sexually exploited the woman over three decades making her engage with multiple men while he took photographs and filmed the abuse, threatening her if she did not comply with his demands. The abuse comprised “outings” to secluded woodland or pre-arranged hotel rooms where the victim would be made to engage sexually with multiple men.In a statement she said it was easier to comply than face the consequences of defying him. Johnston, she said, had preyed on her weakness and vulnerability.“I found myself in a situation I never imagined I would be in,” she said. “What I then went on to endure I would not wish on anybody. “I had no voice, no choice” She described Johnston as a monster for whom she was “nothing more than an object.” “I felt dirty, sick, used, degraded, humiliated and terrified – but his became my norm.”

The court heard Johnston sexually exploited the woman over three decades making her engage with multiple men while he took photographs and filmed the abuse, threatening her if she did not comply with his demands. Picture: Handout