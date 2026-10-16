One of the men convicted for an arson attack targeted at Sir Keir Starmer’s home has been deported from the country.

Stanislav Carpiuc was one of two men found guilty of plotting to damage two houses linked to former prime minister Sir Keir, on the orders of a shadowy Russian-speaking taskmaster.

The Romanian national was sentenced to two years in prison in May this year, while his friend Roman Lavrynovych, a Ukrainian, was jailed for seven years.

Carpiuc has now been removed from the UK, the Home Office said on Friday, as first reported by the Daily Mail newspaper.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “This was an abhorrent attack and the conviction and imprisonment of these men should send a clear message to anyone blinded by the promise of money from strangers.

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