Man convicted for arson targeting Keir Starmer’s home deported from Britain
Stanislav Carpiuc was one of two men found guilty of plotting to damage two houses linked to former prime minister
One of the men convicted for an arson attack targeted at Sir Keir Starmer’s home has been deported from the country.
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Stanislav Carpiuc was one of two men found guilty of plotting to damage two houses linked to former prime minister Sir Keir, on the orders of a shadowy Russian-speaking taskmaster.
The Romanian national was sentenced to two years in prison in May this year, while his friend Roman Lavrynovych, a Ukrainian, was jailed for seven years.
Carpiuc has now been removed from the UK, the Home Office said on Friday, as first reported by the Daily Mail newspaper.
A Home Office spokesperson said: “This was an abhorrent attack and the conviction and imprisonment of these men should send a clear message to anyone blinded by the promise of money from strangers.
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“You will be caught and face severe consequences.
“This individual has now been deported from the UK.”
Two houses and a car linked to Sir Keir were set alight in north London in May last year.
Lavrynovych, who carried out the arson attack, was acting on the instructions of an anonymous Telegram user called El Money, an Old Bailey trial earlier this year heard.
The anonymous figure was reportedly linked to a Russian online sabotage network.
The court also heard El Money offered Lavrynovych £3,000 in cryptocurrency if the blazes were filmed and got on the news.
Carpiuc supported and encouraged his friend, and was going to help him convert the promised payment into cash.
Anyone who is deported from the UK is subject to a ban on re-entering the country.