Man appears in court charged with woman's New Year’s Eve murder
Mr Bowen was remanded in custody to appear at Winchester Crown Court
A 34-year-old man appeared in court charged with the murder of a 65-year-old woman on New Year’s Eve.
Police were called to the property in Maple Gardens, Yateley, Hampshire, at around 9.40am on December 31 after receiving a reports of a death at the property.
When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the body of Janet Bowen at the address.
A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said: “Her family have been informed and are being supported by officers.”
Michael Bowen, of Maple Gardens, Yateley, appeared at Southampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday charged with her murder.
He was remanded in custody to appear at Winchester Crown Court on a date to be confirmed.
