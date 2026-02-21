A man has appeared in court charged with several firearms offences after allegedly buying almost 40 handguns, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.

Luke Fortune, 22, from Longwell Green, Bristol, was arrested in July 2024 over the purchase of 35 top venting blank firearms, three antique firearms and more than 1,000 bullets, as well as the manufacture of a 3D printed sub-machine gun, according to the NCA.

Fortune was arrested again in January after a Glock-style pistol and a revolver were found by police officers hidden in a bush in the Longwell Green area, the agency added.

He was charged with two counts of possession of firearms, two counts of possession of ammunition, one count of converting firearms, making or manufacturing of a firearm, selling or transferring firearms and conspiracy to import firearms.

