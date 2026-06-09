Police rush to the scene of the stabbing in north Belfast. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

A stab victim is in critical condition in hospital after a gruesome knife attack in a street in Belfast.

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In harrowing video posted online, an attacker can be seen straddling the bloodied victim’s neck armed with a knife. He stabs the victim in the head repeatedly before taking the knife to the man’s neck, before members of the public rush over to stop the attack. Bystanders can be heard screaming in the clip: "He’s trying to cut his head off". Police said they were called to Kinnaird Avenue around 10.30pm on Monday and confirmed one man had been arrested. Read more: Couple and terminally-ill son who fell to their deaths from London tower block named Read more: Woke equality rules for police officers and nurses should be scrapped, Tories to say A spokesperson for PSNI said last night: "Police in north Belfast are currently in attendance at Kinnaird Avenue following the report of a stabbing incident shortly after 10.30pm on Monday 8th June. "A man has been arrested in relation to the incident and is in police custody while a second man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries. "Officers will remain in the area to conduct their enquiries and would ask anyone who witnessed this incident, or who may have captured dash-cam or CCTV footage from the area which could help with their investigation, to call them at Tennent Street on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1654 08/06/26."

People are waking up this morning to absolutely horrifying news of a savage and barbaric attack in Belfast. I can't get that footage out of my mind and I'm holding the victim in prayer. The community is in shock and my thoughts are with those first responders on the scene who… — Sorcha Eastwood MP (@SorchaEastwood) June 9, 2026

Lagan Valley MP Sorcha Eastwood posted online this morning: “People are waking up this morning to absolutely horrifying news of a savage and barbaric attack in Belfast. “I can't get that footage out of my mind and I'm holding the victim in prayer. The community is in shock and my thoughts are with those first responders on the scene who courageously pulled the attacker from the victim and to the police who ran straight into it. “Let us all offer up our prayers at this time for the victim and their family and those who witnessed this sickening act. “It is essential that the police are given time and space to investigate to ensure that justice is done. Let us give them that time and space and pull together as one to support everyone impacted by this horrifying situation.”

A police cordon at the scene of the stabbing outside apartments in the Kinnaird Avenue area of north Belfast. Picture: Alamy

The PSNI said officers were called to the area shortly after 10.30pm on 8 June following reports of a stabbing, with one man arrested and a second man taken to hospital with serious injuries. Picture: Alamy