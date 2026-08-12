A 102-year-old man is in a critical condition after allegedly being assaulted at a pub.

Emergency services were called to the Crow’s Nest in Cwmbran, South Wales, at about 10.25pm on August 1 and the man was taken to hospital for treatment.

A 56-year-old man from Llanelli was arrested on suspicion of section 20 assault and has since been released under investigation.

Gwent Police are looking to speak to anyone who was in the pub between 10pm and 11pm on the night of the incident.

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