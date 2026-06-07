Police were called to reports of a "large fight" on River Road. Picture: Google

By Alex Storey

A man is fighting for his life in hospital after a stabbing in east London.

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Emergency services were called to reports of a "large fight" on River Road in Barking shortly before 11:30pm on Saturday. Medics discovered three men, 22, 23, and 28, who had all sustained stab wounds. The three were taken to hospital where the youngest remains in a critical condition, the Met Police said. The 23-year-old and 28-year-old were both discharged and taken into custody after being arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the incident. Read more: Kimi Antonelli becomes youngest winner of Monaco Grand Prix Read more: David Lammy told JD Vance 'you’re wrong' in robust call over Henry Nowak comments

Two people were also injured and have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Picture: Google