Man fighting for his life after being stabbed in 'large fight' as police arrest two in attempted murder probe
A man is fighting for his life in hospital after a stabbing in east London.
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Emergency services were called to reports of a "large fight" on River Road in Barking shortly before 11:30pm on Saturday.
Medics discovered three men, 22, 23, and 28, who had all sustained stab wounds. The three were taken to hospital where the youngest remains in a critical condition, the Met Police said.
The 23-year-old and 28-year-old were both discharged and taken into custody after being arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the incident.
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However, while in custody, the 23-year-old became unwell and was returned to hospital.
Chief Inspector Mo Mahmood, responsible for policing in the area, said: "Our thoughts are with the critically injured man and his family at this very difficult time.
"We understand the concern this incident will have caused for the local community and officers continue to work at pace to understand what happened.
"Thankfully we believe it was an isolated incident and we have arrested two people who are currently in custody.
"We will maintain an increased police presence over the coming days and would encourage anyone with concerns or questions to speak to officers.
"We know there were a number of people in and around the area at the time of the incident and are appealing for any witnesses or those with information or mobile phone or dash cam footage to please come forward. No detail is too small."