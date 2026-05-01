A man in his 30s was found lying unconscious with significant facial injuries in the early hours of Friday

Emergency services were called to St Nicholas Street in the early hours of Friday, April 24. Picture: Google Maps

By Georgia Rowe

A man is in a critical condition after a suspected homophobic attack in Bristol city centre.

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Emergency services were called to St Nicholas Street in the early hours of Friday, April 24 after a man in his 30s was found lying unconscious with significant facial injuries. He was taken to hospital, but his health has deteriorated and he is now in a critical but stable condition. Another man sustained minor injuries in the incident, which police are treating as a hate crime. A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Police said: “We are concerned that the incident may include a homophobic hate crime element. Read more: Armed police response teams to keep Jewish people safe in London, Met chief reveals Read more: Man, 45, charged with attempted murder after two men stabbed in Golders Green attack

Rainbow-painted phone box by St Nicholas Market. Picture: Alamy

“An initial account was provided by a second victim who had sustained minor injuries in the same incident, which did not require hospital treatment. “He has since been able to provide more information, which means we are investigating the possibility that there could have potentially been a homophobic motivation to what took place.” Neighbourhood Chief Inspector Keith Smith said: “We are treating this incident seriously and have briefed local LGBTQ+ leaders and SARI (Stand Against Racism & Inequality) of the current situation, because we have recorded this as a hate crime. “Detectives are seeking to gain a full understanding of what happened, which is why we are appealing for anyone with information to come forward. “At this stage there is no evidence to suggest a wider risk to the public, but we wish to identify the offenders as soon as possible.

Avon and Somerset police have recorded the attack as a hate crime. Picture: Alamy