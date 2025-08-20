Jason King has been jailed for nine years. Picture: Thames Valley Police

By Rebecca Henrys

A man who stabbed a neighbour and shot an officer with a crossbow after attempting to "hunt down" police has been jailed.

On Wednesday, Aylesbury Crown Court heard Jason King had stabbed neighbour Alistair Mahwuto with a "small knife" during an altercation which had arisen as a result of a "long-standing" dispute. Police were called to the scene on School Close in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, where King shot repeatedly at officers with a crossbow out of his upstairs window before chasing them with the weapon and shooting an officer, the court was told. The 55-year-old was later shot once by police in the stomach after refusing to put down the weapon when confronted by officers, the court heard.

On Wednesday, King was jailed for nine years with a further three years on extended licence having previously pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding, having an article with a blade or point, having an offensive weapon, wounding with intent and affray regarding the incident on May 10 last year. The sentencing hearing heard that on the day before the shooting, King said his windows had been broken by a neighbour and had called police. Read more: 'I will finish you': Moment road vigilante Cycling Mikey confronts two 'mobile phone thieves' on e-bikes Read more: Killer aristocrat Constance Marten to appeal conviction for murdering baby Sentencing King, Judge Jonathan Cooper said he had been motivated in part during the shooting by "revenge" and a "sense of grievance" towards his neighbours and police who he believed had not handled the incident regarding his window appropriately. Judge Cooper said: "I note that you purchased the crossbow, I don’t accept it was for recreational purposes." "I consider that this was an attempt by you to arm yourself in the event of need," he added. The judge said that King’s actions, including chasing officers and continuing to shoot at them, were evidence of him "attempting to settle a score with police". "It was as if you were trying to hunt down the officer, chasing him, aiming at his body," he added.

