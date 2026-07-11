A man who was believed to be carrying a crossbow has been shot by police in South Wales.

Emergency services were called to an address in St Edward Street, Newport, just before midnight on Friday following reports of “threatening behaviour”.

A spokesman for Gwent Police said a 21-year-old Newport man, who was “spotted in possession of a weapon”, was shot by officers.

He was taken to hospital and remains in a stable condition.

The spokesman said: “Officers attended (the scene), along with specially-trained firearms officers, after a man was spotted in possession of a weapon believed to be a crossbow.

“During our response, a 21-year-old Newport man was shot by officers with a police-issued firearm.”

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