Man, 30, released from custody following synagogue attack re-arrested at Manchester Airport
The man was stopped at Manchester Airport at 12.43pm on Thursday
A man who was arrested then released in connection with Crumpsall synagogue attack has been rearrested today at Manchester Airport, police say.
Counter-terror police have confirmed that the man was arrested at the major airport at 12.34pm today on suspicion of failing to disclose information about an act of terrorism.
The man had previously been held then released on suspicion of the commission, preparation and instigation of the terror attack which saw two people die in a synagogue last week.
Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66, were killed during the attack.
The 30-year-old has since been bailed with conditions.
The rearrest comes after a police watchdog said it had found no evidence of misconduct in the police's actions on Wednesday.
But three Greater Manchester Police officers who fired their weapons are being treated as witnesses in the case, which remains under review.
It was also revealed on Wednesday that the suspected attacker, Jihad Al-Shamie, phoned 999 to pledge allegiance to the Islamic State during the attack on Heaton Park Hebrew Synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester.
Al-Shamie drove his car at Jews gathering for Yom Kippur then attacked others with a knife while trying to storm the synagogue clad in a fake suicide belt.
The attacker was shot and killed by armed police.