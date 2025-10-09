A man who was arrested then released in connection with Crumpsall synagogue attack has been rearrested today at Manchester Airport, police say.

Counter-terror police have confirmed that the man was arrested at the major airport at 12.34pm today on suspicion of failing to disclose information about an act of terrorism.

The man had previously been held then released on suspicion of the commission, preparation and instigation of the terror attack which saw two people die in a synagogue last week.

Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66, were killed during the attack.

