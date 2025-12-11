A man has been remanded into custody in Northern Ireland charged with terror offences linked to a cross-border police investigation into a planned attack on a mosque.

Connor Pollock, 38, from Croob Park, in Ballynahinch in Co Down, appeared before a district judge in Downpatrick Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

No application for bail was made during the short hearing before judge Peter Magill.

The charges relate to an alleged plot by a group styling itself as the Irish Defence Army to attack a mosque and also target accommodation facilities used to house migrants.

The investigation into violent far-right extremism is being conducted by police on both sides of the Irish border.

Pollock is charged with three offences under the UK Terrorism Act.

He is accused of possessing documents or records likely to be of use to terrorists.

