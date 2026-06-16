A man who cut down a live Christmas tree, which was also a memorial to those who died in world wars, has escaped a jail sentence.

Dylan McNamara, 26, felled the pine on the village green just hours after up to 100 people had watched the Christmas lights switch-on at Shotton Colliery, Co Durham, on December 10.

He admitted criminal damage at a previous hearing and was handed a 10-week jail sentence, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to carry out 200 hours unpaid work by magistrates sitting in Newton Aycliffe on Tuesday.

Paul Doney, prosecuting, said the tree had been in place for 10 years and was used as a focal point for the village at Christmas, as well as serving as a war memorial.

He said the value of the tree was in the thousands of pounds as it had grown to 20ft tall, although the prosecution accepted the figure was less than £5,000.

Stuart Wardle, parish council clerk, said: “I found it disgraceful that someone could do this to the tree.

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