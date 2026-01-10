A man has been found dead after a tree fell onto a caravan in Helston, Cornwall, on Thursday evening, police have said.

A Devon & Cornwall Police statement read: “Work took place at the scene on Friday 9 January to safely remove the tree and make further enquiries at the scene.

Thousands of homes are still without power after heavy winds and snow descended on the country, causing travel disruption across England, Scotland and Wales.

Emergency services were called to Mawgan in Helston just after 7:30pm on Thursday evening as Storm Goretti battered the UK, bringing winds of 99mph in parts of the country.

“Tragically, a man aged in his 50s was located deceased within the caravan.

“His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Cornwall was one of the areas worst hit by Storm Goretti, with mass power outages and travel disruption recorded.

Warnings for snow and ice are still in force for much of the country as the extreme weather brought by Storm Goretti continues.

Yellow warnings for snow and ice continue until Sunday and rail disruption may be seen through the weekend across England, Wales and Scotland, National Rail said.

About 28,000 properties were without power in the South West at 6am on Saturday, according to the National Grid’s website, along with close to 1,700 in the West Midlands and about 150 in the East Midlands, while all power has been restored in Wales.

Downing Street said support was being offered to homes left without power.

Forecasters warned that the combination of melting snow and rain will increase the flood risk for some in the coming days.

Forecasters recorded 15cm of snow at Lake Vyrnwy in Powys and 7cm at Preston Montford in Shropshire and Nottingham.

In Scotland, there was 27cm at Altnaharra in Sutherland, 26cm at Loch Glascarnoch and 22cm at Durris in Kincardineshire.

The highest rainfall total was recorded in Cornwall, with 61.8mm at Colliford Dam, followed by 57mm at Ddolwen Bridge, Dyfed, and 54mm at White Barrow in Devon.

A yellow warning for snow and ice is in place until 3pm on Saturday, with further snowfall possible across parts of northern England and much of Scotland, while a widespread risk of ice is expected to cause disruption.

A separate yellow warning for ice covers large parts of England and Wales until midday on Saturday as partially thawed snow refreezes, accompanied by wintry showers and freezing fog.