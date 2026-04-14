A man has denied throwing detergent into his neighbour’s pond, leaving three carp dead, in a dispute about noise, a court has heard.

It is alleged Gerry Duffy also threw motor oil from his window into the garden pond of his next-door neighbour Andreas Ptohides, in the first of three incidents in Hadley Road, Barnet, north London, last month.

Willesden Magistrates Court heard Duffy had been to his neighbour’s house complaining of noise caused by the pond in the garden, which shares a fence with Duffy’s home.

Prosecutors said Duffy, 76, had told his neighbour the noise from the pond was causing him to lose sleep, and he had previously “threatened to take matters into his own hands” if the complainant did not do anything about it.

Duffy spoke only to confirm his personal details and to deny the four charges against him in court on Tuesday.

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