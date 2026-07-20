A man has denied murdering a mother-of-one who was shot outside a bar in Sheffield.

Ms Brookes was described by police as an “innocent bystander”.

Jemele Rhone, 30, is charged with the murder of 30-year-old Shanice Brookes, who was shot near the One Four One bar in West Street, in the city centre, shortly before 2.45am on May 25.

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Rhone, of Outram Road, Sheffield, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday, where he pleaded not guilty to murder.

He also denied wounding another person with intent, and possessing criminal cash.

Rhone pleaded guilty to a charge of possessing a handgun.

All charges related to the same day.

Rhone attended the hearing via videolink from prison, and wore a face mask, which he was asked to remove when he confirmed his name and gave his pleas to the charges.

Judge Jeremy Richardson KC set a trial date of January 18 2027 at an earlier hearing.

Rhone’s co-defendant, Deiryen Dyce, 32, of Ellesmere Road North, Sheffield, appeared in court on Monday and entered pleas of not guilty to assisting an offender, possession of ammunition, possession of cannabis, cocaine and crack cocaine, possessing criminal property, namely a quantity of cash, and to possessing diamorphine with intent to supply.