Man armed with two knives denies plotting terror attack on Israeli embassy in London
Tne suspect allegedly wrote a martyrdom note before trying to access the embassy's grounds with two knives
A man accused of planning a terror attack on the Israeli embassy in London while armed with two knives has pleaded not guilty in court.
Abdullah Albadri, 33, is charged with engaging in conduct in preparation of terrorist acts on April 28 and two counts of having a bladed article in Palace Green, Kensington, on the same date.
It is alleged the preparations included writing a martyrdom note, arming himself with two knives, travelling to the Israeli embassy and trying to gain access to its grounds.
On Friday, the defendant, of no fixed address, appeared at the Old Bailey via videolink from Belmarsh prison and pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.
Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb said his trial would take place at the Old Bailey from April 17.
The defendant was remanded into custody.
It comes as Britain grieves following a terror attack on a synagogue in Manchester on Yom Kippur – the holiest day in the Jewish calendar – which the Israeli embassy condemned as “abhorrent and deeply distressing”.
It said in a statement on Thursday: “The Embassy of Israel in the United Kingdom condemns the attack carried out today on Yom Kippur at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Manchester.
“That such an act of violence should be perpetrated on the holiest day of the Jewish calendar, in a place of prayer and community, is abhorrent and deeply distressing. The Embassy is in close contact with Manchester Jewish community,
“British authorities and the Community Security Trust (CST) to monitor developments and ensure that the necessary support is provided. We thank the Greater Manchester Police for their swift response. The safety and security of Jewish communities in the United Kingdom must be guaranteed.
“The thoughts and prayers of the people of Israel are with the victims, their families, and the entire Jewish community at this difficult time.”