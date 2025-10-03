A man accused of planning a terror attack on the Israeli embassy in London while armed with two knives has pleaded not guilty in court.

Abdullah Albadri, 33, is charged with engaging in conduct in preparation of terrorist acts on April 28 and two counts of having a bladed article in Palace Green, Kensington, on the same date.

It is alleged the preparations included writing a martyrdom note, arming himself with two knives, travelling to the Israeli embassy and trying to gain access to its grounds.

On Friday, the defendant, of no fixed address, appeared at the Old Bailey via videolink from Belmarsh prison and pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb said his trial would take place at the Old Bailey from April 17.

Read more: At least 40 arrested after pro-Palestine marches break out in London in wake of Manchester terror attack

Read more: Israeli PM warns Starmer that recognising Palestinian state would be 'a prize for terror' after Manchester stabbing