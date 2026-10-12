Cheriff Tall, 21, and father of three Abayomi “Junior” Ajose, 36, were shot dead at a “spontaneous” party which 400 people were at

Cheriff (L) and Junior (R). Picture: Greater Manchester Police

By Rebecca Henrys

A man has been brought to the UK from Turkey and arrested on suspicion of murder over a double shooting at a lockdown party more than six years ago.

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Cheriff Tall, 21, and father of three Abayomi “Junior” Ajose, 36, were shot dead at a “spontaneous” party which 400 people were at in Moss Side, Manchester, in the early hours of June 21 2020. The event, with a DJ and PA system, happened in a car park in the middle of a block of flats hours after a Black Lives Matter protest. Murder squad detectives investigating the incident said on Sunday they had arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of murder. He was detained in Turkey and transported back to England on Saturday, where he was met at Stansted Airport by Greater Manchester Police officers, the force said, and he remains in custody. Read more: Migrant sex predator told court his 'micropenis' meant he couldn't commit rape Read more: Peers to debate crackdown on social media payments to politicians amid fears it 'incentivises extreme commentary'

Officers said the arrest is a “significant step” in the investigation, but they have renewed their plea for information which may help them in their probe. A £50,000 reward is still available for anyone who provides key information which leads to the discovery and conviction of the people responsible for the killings. Hundreds of people were in the car park on the night of the shooting, many of whom were socialising and enjoying themselves – and officers believe some may have “crucial” eyewitness accounts. Detective Chief Inspector Neil Higginson said: “This arrest demonstrates our unwavering commitment to securing justice for Junior and Cheriff and their loved ones. “Over the last six years, myself and my officers have been carrying out multiple warrants, analysing evidence, examining devices that have been seized during the investigation and pursuing every opportunity to identify those responsible. “While this arrest marks a significant development in our investigation, our work is far from over. We continue to appeal for information that could help us establish the full circumstances of what happened that night and identify any outstanding suspects.