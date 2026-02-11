The subject is being questioned after being detained during a traffic stop south of Tucson, Arizona, on Tuesday

A man has been detained for questioning in connection with the disappearance of US news anchor Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy, police say. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

A man is being questioned after he was detained in connection with the disappearance of US anchor Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Pima County Sheriff's Department has confirmed that a man was detained during a traffic stop near Tucson in Arizona, where Nancy was last seen. The subject is being questioned by law enforcement as they seek to find Nancy, the mother of TODAY co-anchor Savannah. The 84-year-old has been missing since January 31, and local media have reported receiving ransom notes from her supposed captors. A statement said: "Earlier today, Pima County Sheriff's Department deputies detained a subject during a traffic stop south of Tucson. "The subject is currently being questioned in connection to the Nancy Guthrie investigation. Additional information will be released as it becomes available."

Two ransom letters received by local news outlets in Tucson have demanded millions of dollars paid in Bitcoin to secure her release. Their legitimacy has not yet been confirmed. The lead comes after authorities investigating Nancy's disappearance released surveillance images from the night she vanished, showing a masked person on her porch on Tuesday. The images, released by FBI Director Kash Patel, appear to show the figure wearing gloves, tampering with a camera. Mr Patel said investigators had been working to recover images or video that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors - including the removal of recording devices. He said: "The video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems. "Working with our partners - as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie's front door the morning of her disappearance."

New images in the search for Nancy Guthrie:



Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost,… pic.twitter.com/z5WLgPtZpT — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) February 10, 2026