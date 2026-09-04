The man who died after jumping into a canal at Notting Hill Carnival while fleeing police has been identified and it has emerged he was injured after jumping into the water.

Karnell Kelly, 25, died after running away from police and entering the Grand Union Canal on Monday, August 31.

He was wearing a face covering when he was approached by police at the event near Harrow Road. At around 3.20pm, officers briefly spoke to him before he ran off, according to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Police chased him down Hormead Road, and the IOPC is appealing for witnesses or video footage of this part of the incident from members of the public.

People have been urged not to speculate about the incident or share videos online.

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