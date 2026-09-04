Man, 25, who died in canal at Notting Hill Carnival named - as it emerges he suffered injuries jumping into water
A Met police officer also sustained injuries while in the water.
The man who died after jumping into a canal at Notting Hill Carnival while fleeing police has been identified and it has emerged he was injured after jumping into the water.
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Karnell Kelly, 25, died after running away from police and entering the Grand Union Canal on Monday, August 31.
He was wearing a face covering when he was approached by police at the event near Harrow Road. At around 3.20pm, officers briefly spoke to him before he ran off, according to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Police chased him down Hormead Road, and the IOPC is appealing for witnesses or video footage of this part of the incident from members of the public.
People have been urged not to speculate about the incident or share videos online.
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Police officers and members of the public jumped into the canal to pull out Mr Kelly, and officers gave emergency first aid at the scene.
He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead. An inquest will take place in due course.
Tributes have been shared online to Mr Kelly, who was also known by his drill rap name 9upfront.
Amanda Rowe, IOPC director of engagement, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of Karnell Kelly and everyone affected by his death.
“We need to independently establish the exact circumstances of this incident given that he has died following an interaction with police officers.
“We are therefore appealing for anyone who may have witnessed and/or videoed any part of the incident to make contact with our investigators by email: HormeadRoad@policeconduct.gov.uk.”
On Wednesday, divers from the Met’s Marine Policing Unit searched that area of the canal as Mr Kelly and a Met officer sustained injuries while in the water, and they are trying to establish the cause.