Family pay tribute to 'beloved' funfair worker who died in 'accident' at fairground
A funfair worker and young father who died after suffering a severe head injury at work has been named and pictured for the first time.
Listen to this article
Emergency services rushed to the Spanish City Summer Funfair in Whitley Bay in North Tyneside on Saturday after being alerted at 2.15pm that a man had been injured.
Corrie Lee-Stavers, 29, was treated at the scene but was declared dead a short time later after being taken to hospital.
The funfair, which is in Whitley Bay’s Spanish City Plaza area, has been shut “until further notice” and the Health and Safety Executive has been informed, police said.
Read more: Emily in Paris assistant director 'dies during filming in Venice'
Read more: Hundreds of Brits could die if measles vaccination rates stay low, experts warn
Taking to social media following his passing, Lee-Stavers’ family issued a heartbreaking tribute.
Corrie’s sister, Ashley McCabe, wrote on Facebook that her “life will never be the same.”
"It’s with broken hearts that we share the devastating news that our beloved brother Corrie has passed away," she said.
"He was tragically taken from us in an accident while working on a fairground ride. None of us were prepared for this, and the pain of losing him so suddenly is impossible to put into words.
"Our lives will never be the same without him, but his memory will live on in our hearts forever.
"We love you endlessly, Corrie and we miss you more than words can ever say. Your with our mam now rest in peace Corrie."
Summer City Funfairs also issued a statement, paying tribute to "much much-loved colleague."
"We are heartbroken to share that one of our much-loved colleagues has sadly passed away following a tragic accident at Spanish City Funfair on Saturday 23rd August, 2025," it read.
"Our team is like a family and we are all deeply affected by this loss.
"As a mark of respect, Spanish City Funfair will remain closed this weekend, while we take the time to grieve together.
"We kindly ask you for your understanding, and our thoughts and love are with his family and friends at this very sad time."
A North East Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 14.13 on 23 August 2025 to reports of a person seriously injured at a funfair ride near Spanish City at Whitley Bay.
“We dispatched a rapid response paramedic, a clinical team leader, an emergency ambulance crew and the air ambulance.
“An off-duty medic was also present to support the patient whilst the ambulance was travelling.”
The annual Spanish City Summer Funfair opened on Thursday and was due to run until Bank Holiday Monday.
It was billed online as returning “for lots of family fun” and featuring traditional favourites including the Waltzer.
A police spokesman said: “Shortly after 2.15pm, we received a report that a man had been injured in a workplace accident at Spanish City Summer Funfair in the Spanish City Plaza area of Whitley Bay in North Tyneside.
“Emergency services attended and a man in his 20s was found to have suffered serious head injuries.
“Despite the best efforts of medical staff who attended the scene, a short time later the man was sadly declared dead.
“His next of kin have been contacted and are being supported by specialist officers.“Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this extremely difficult time.
“We have contacted the Health and Safety Executive and are working with them to establish exactly what happened.
“The fair has been closed to the public and will remain closed until further notice.”