Corrie Lee-Stavers, 29, was treated at the scene but was declared dead a short time later after being taken to hospital. Picture: Facebook

By Henry Moore

A funfair worker and young father who died after suffering a severe head injury at work has been named and pictured for the first time.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Emergency services rushed to the Spanish City Summer Funfair in Whitley Bay in North Tyneside on Saturday after being alerted at 2.15pm that a man had been injured. Corrie Lee-Stavers, 29, was treated at the scene but was declared dead a short time later after being taken to hospital. The funfair, which is in Whitley Bay’s Spanish City Plaza area, has been shut “until further notice” and the Health and Safety Executive has been informed, police said. Read more: Emily in Paris assistant director 'dies during filming in Venice' Read more: Hundreds of Brits could die if measles vaccination rates stay low, experts warn

Corrie Lee-Stavers. Picture: social media

Taking to social media following his passing, Lee-Stavers’ family issued a heartbreaking tribute. Corrie’s sister, Ashley McCabe, wrote on Facebook that her “life will never be the same.” "It’s with broken hearts that we share the devastating news that our beloved brother Corrie has passed away," she said. "He was tragically taken from us in an accident while working on a fairground ride. None of us were prepared for this, and the pain of losing him so suddenly is impossible to put into words. "Our lives will never be the same without him, but his memory will live on in our hearts forever. "We love you endlessly, Corrie and we miss you more than words can ever say. Your with our mam now rest in peace Corrie." Summer City Funfairs also issued a statement, paying tribute to "much much-loved colleague." "We are heartbroken to share that one of our much-loved colleagues has sadly passed away following a tragic accident at Spanish City Funfair on Saturday 23rd August, 2025," it read. "Our team is like a family and we are all deeply affected by this loss. "As a mark of respect, Spanish City Funfair will remain closed this weekend, while we take the time to grieve together.

Download the new LBC app. Picture: LBC