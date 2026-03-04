A murder investigation has been launched by homicide detectives.

Tai Folkes has been named as the victim in the Battersea stabbing. Picture: Met police

By Ella Bennett

Police have named the man who died after being stabbed during an altercation between a group of men in Battersea.

Officers were called to the scene of the altercation on Thessaly Road, Battersea at 6.12pm on Monday, March 2. Paramedics from the London Ambulance Service also attended the scene, where a 25-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The man, who police have named as Tai Folkes, unfortunately was pronounced dead at the hospital. Tai's family is being supported by family liaison officers. Two men, aged 28 and 38, who were arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder have been released on police bail. Read more: Rapper Ghetts jailed for 12 years for killing student in hit-and-run Read more: Gang dubbed 'Deliveroo for prisons' jailed for using drones to smuggle weapons and drugs

Met police officer attended the scene in Battersea . Picture: Alamy