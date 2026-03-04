Man who died after being stabbed during altercation named
A murder investigation has been launched by homicide detectives.
Police have named the man who died after being stabbed during an altercation between a group of men in Battersea.
Officers were called to the scene of the altercation on Thessaly Road, Battersea at 6.12pm on Monday, March 2.
Paramedics from the London Ambulance Service also attended the scene, where a 25-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The man, who police have named as Tai Folkes, unfortunately was pronounced dead at the hospital. Tai's family is being supported by family liaison officers.
Two men, aged 28 and 38, who were arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder have been released on police bail.
A murder investigation has been launched by homicide detectives from the Met’s Major Investigation Team.
Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our thoughts remain with Tai’s family and loved ones as they come to terms with his tragic death.
“We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, has information about those involved, or who may hold relevant CCTV, doorbell or dash‑cam footage from the area to contact police as a matter of urgency.
“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was on Thessaly Road, Patmore Estate, SW8, near the Costcutter shop between 17:45hrs and 18:15hrs or Battersea Park Road, SW8, or Stewart’s Road, between 18:10hrs and 18:20hrs on Monday, 2 March.
“Did you see a group of males talking or fighting or anyone running away from these locations around 18.15hrs? If you were driving, cycling, or delivering goods in the area at the time, please check your dash‑cam or helmet‑cam footage. Any detail—no matter how minor—could be vital to the investigation.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting CAD6165/2MAR, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111. Information can also be provided via the Major Investigation Public Portal.