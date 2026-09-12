Man dies after 17th-floor tower-block blaze as 50 residents evacuated and child rescued
Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were called to Blackwall Way in the
A man has died after a fire tore through a flat in a residential tower block in Poplar.
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Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were called to Blackwall Way at 4.35am on Saturday after reports of a blaze on the 17th floor of a 22-storey building.
A two-room flat and its balcony were damaged by fire.
Two adults and a child were rescued by firefighters wearing breathing apparatus, while a man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Around 50 residents had left the building before crews arrived and are being supported at a rest centre.
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Firefighters from Poplar, Whitechapel, Plaistow, Stratford, Shadwell, East Ham, East Greenwich, Bethnal Green and Greenwich attended.
The fire was brought under control at 6.41am, nearly two hours after the initial emergency call.
The London Fire Brigade said: "A range of factors are being investigated regarding the cause of the fire".