A man has died after a fire tore through a flat in a residential tower block in Poplar.

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were called to Blackwall Way at 4.35am on Saturday after reports of a blaze on the 17th floor of a 22-storey building.

A two-room flat and its balcony were damaged by fire.

Two adults and a child were rescued by firefighters wearing breathing apparatus, while a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Around 50 residents had left the building before crews arrived and are being supported at a rest centre.

Read more: Trains resume services after ‘major disruption’ from fire near London Paddington

Read more: Major grassfire breaks out in south London as more than 100 firefighters race to tackle blaze