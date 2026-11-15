Man dies after being struck by ambulance near Sunderland
The ambulance did not have its blue lights on when it struck the pedestrian just after 2am on Sunday
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A man in his 30s has died after being hit by an ambulance transporting a patient near Sunderland, Northumbria Police have said.
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The ambulance, travelling on the northbound carriageway of the A19, did not have its blue lights on when it struck the pedestrian just after 2am on Sunday.
The collision happened between the junctions for the A1018 and A690, the force said.
Emergency services attended but the man died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.
No one in the ambulance was injured and the driver, a man in his 40s, remained at the scene to assist officers with inquiries.
Officers from the force’s roads policing unit have launched an investigation.
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Sergeant Ben Rutherford said: “Our thoughts are firmly with the family and loved ones of the man who has tragically died following this collision.
“We will continue to support them in any way that we can at this incredibly difficult time.”
Police want to hear from anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident itself or the moments leading up to the collision.
Sgt Rutherford added: “We have already conducted a number of inquiries as part of our investigation and are keen for anyone with information to come forward.”
He said anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, “could prove key to our investigation and help provide answers for the man’s loved ones”.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage can contact Northumbria Police via a direct message on social media, or use the live chat or report forms on the force’s website.
Witnesses are asked to quote reference NP-20261115-0086.
This is a breaking news story.