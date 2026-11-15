A man in his 30s has died after being hit by an ambulance transporting a patient near Sunderland, Northumbria Police have said.

The ambulance, travelling on the northbound carriageway of the A19, did not have its blue lights on when it struck the pedestrian just after 2am on Sunday.

The collision happened between the junctions for the A1018 and A690, the force said.

Emergency services attended but the man died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

No one in the ambulance was injured and the driver, a man in his 40s, remained at the scene to assist officers with inquiries.

Officers from the force’s roads policing unit have launched an investigation.

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