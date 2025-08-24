Man dies after suffering head injuries in ‘workplace accident’ at funfair. Picture: Alamy

A man in his 20s has died after suffering “serious head injuries” in a workplace accident at a funfair.

Emergency services rushed to the Spanish City Summer Funfair in Whitley Bay in North Tyneside on Saturday after being alerted at 2.15pm that a man had been injured. He was treated at the scene but was declared dead a short time later. The funfair, which is in Whitley Bay’s Spanish City Plaza area, has been shut “until further notice” and the Health and Safety Executive has been informed, police said.

A North East Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We received a call at 14.13 on 23 August 2025 to reports of a person seriously injured at a funfair ride near Spanish City at Whitley Bay. "We dispatched a rapid response paramedic, a clinical team leader, an emergency ambulance crew and the air ambulance. "An off-duty medic was also present to support the patient whilst the ambulance was travelling."

