A man has died and a woman was taken to hospital following a shooting at a London park.

The Metropolitan Police said officers responded to reports of a shooting in Clissold Park in Hackney at 7.06pm on Wednesday.

A man in his 40s received treatment for gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at hospital, police said.

The force added that inquiries are ongoing to identify his next of kin.

A woman in her 40s was treated by paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and the London Air Ambulance.

Police said on Wednesday evening that she remains in hospital and the force is awaiting an update on her condition.

