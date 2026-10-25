The collision occurred on Friday afternoon shortly after 3pm as police are appealing for witnesses to come forward

The collision happened on the southbound carriageway of the A34 in Sutton Scotney, Hampshire. Picture: Google

By Alex Storey

A man has died and a child is critical in hospital after a van crashed into a broken down car.

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Emergency services were called to the collision on the A34 in Sutton Scotney, Hampshire, on Friday afternoon. It was reported that a Mercedes van crashed into a stationary Citroën Picasso on the southbound carriageway of the A-road. Despite the best efforts of medics, the driver of the Citroën, which had broken down, died at the scene. Police said a woman and two children, who were travelling in the same car were injured. One of the children remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries. Read more: Husband's tribute to 'soulmate' and 'hero' wife who drowned trying to save their children swept out to sea in Bahamas Read more: Britain must be ready for war within 1,000 days, Defence Secretary warns

The van driver, a 33-year-old man from Walsall, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and causing serious injury by careless driving. He remains on police bail. Detective Sergeant Oliver Cahill-Smith, of Hampshire Constabulary, said: "First and foremost, our thoughts are with the victims of this collision, one who has sadly died and another who is in a critical condition in hospital, and their loved ones at this extremely difficult time. "We are carrying out a thorough investigation to establish exactly what happened. "We know there were a number of motorists travelling on the A34 southbound near Sutton Scotney at the time of the collision.