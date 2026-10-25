Man dies and child fighting for life after van crashes into broken down car on busy A-road
The collision occurred on Friday afternoon shortly after 3pm as police are appealing for witnesses to come forward
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A man has died and a child is critical in hospital after a van crashed into a broken down car.
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Emergency services were called to the collision on the A34 in Sutton Scotney, Hampshire, on Friday afternoon.
It was reported that a Mercedes van crashed into a stationary Citroën Picasso on the southbound carriageway of the A-road.
Despite the best efforts of medics, the driver of the Citroën, which had broken down, died at the scene.
Police said a woman and two children, who were travelling in the same car were injured. One of the children remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries.
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The van driver, a 33-year-old man from Walsall, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and causing serious injury by careless driving.
He remains on police bail.
Detective Sergeant Oliver Cahill-Smith, of Hampshire Constabulary, said: "First and foremost, our thoughts are with the victims of this collision, one who has sadly died and another who is in a critical condition in hospital, and their loved ones at this extremely difficult time.
"We are carrying out a thorough investigation to establish exactly what happened.
"We know there were a number of motorists travelling on the A34 southbound near Sutton Scotney at the time of the collision.
"We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw a Citroen Picasso which had broken down prior to the collision and who witnessed the subsequent collision involving a Mercedes Sprinter van."
Sgt Cahill-Smith added: "We are also appealing to any drivers who were travelling on the A34 southbound between Upper Bullington and Worthy Down between 3pm and 3.20pm and who may have dash-cam footage.
"Any footage showing the vehicle before the collision occurred could be just as important as footage of the collision itself.
"If you have any information, dash-cam footage, mobile phone footage, or any other digital media that may assist our investigation, please contact police as soon as possible."