A 19-year-old man has died after getting into difficulty in the water in the Lake District.

"Emergency services including an air ambulance attended and a 19-year-old man was taken to hospital but has subsequently died.

Cumbria Police said in a statement: "Emergency services were called at around 4.35pm yesterday (8 Aug) to Grasmere lake following reports that a young man had gotten into difficulty in the water.

His death is not being treated as suspicious but police have urged anyone with information to come forward.

A 19-year-old man was recovered from the water and taken to hospital, where he later died.

Emergency services were called to Grasmere lake at 4.35pm on Saturday following reports that a man had got into difficulty in the water at the beauty spot, Cumbria Police said.

"The teenager's family have been made aware.

"Whilst the death is not being treated as suspicious, police would encourage anyone who witnessed what occurred to come forward to assist in establishing the circumstances.

"Police would also like to thank those who came to the teenager's aid, including those who helped get him to shore," police added.

Several people have lost their lives while swimming in the sea, lakes and rivers during the summer to cool off.It comes as temperatures could reach 36C or higher this week, with possible impacts to railway lines and power networks as the Met Office considers issuing rare amber or red extreme heat warnings.

Temperatures could reach 36C or higher this week, forecaster have said, with possible impacts to railway lines and power networks as the Met Office considers issuing rare amber or red extreme heat warnings.

Parts of the UK are set to see their fifth heatwave of the summer as the country continues to bake in an unprecedented period of dry, hot weather.

Monday will be slightly cooler before temperatures rise again on Tuesday.“We’ll probably see highs reaching the mid-30s quite widely on Wednesday, and indeed on Thursday too for England and Wales,” Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said.

“On Wednesday, probably the Midlands, maybe a little bit further south, the M4 corridor, west of London, up towards the Midlands, is where we might have a small chance of reaching 36C in one or two spots.

“But Thursday at this stage looks the most likely hottest day of the week.

“So 36C is a fairly reasonable probability locally on Thursday and there’s a small chance it could get even higher than that.”