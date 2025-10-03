A man his 80s has died after being hit by a police vehicle that was on an emergency call.

The collision between the police car and the elderly pedestrian happened around 6.30pm on Thursday, October 2 on Lambeth Palace Road.

The vehicle was on an emergency call at the time of the incident.

A man in his 80s was treated by paramedics from the London Ambulance Service, but despite the best efforts of officers who treated him on the scene and medical staff, the man sadly died at hospital later that evening.

Cordons remain at the location and traffic is being diverted along Lambeth Palace Road at the junction with Westminster Bridge Road.

As is standard practice, the Met's Directorate of Professional Standards was informed about the incident, as was the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

