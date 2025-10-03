Man in his 80s dies after being hit by police vehicle
The elderly pedestrian was hit by the vehicle while it was responding to a call
A man his 80s has died after being hit by a police vehicle that was on an emergency call.
The collision between the police car and the elderly pedestrian happened around 6.30pm on Thursday, October 2 on Lambeth Palace Road.
The vehicle was on an emergency call at the time of the incident.
A man in his 80s was treated by paramedics from the London Ambulance Service, but despite the best efforts of officers who treated him on the scene and medical staff, the man sadly died at hospital later that evening.
Cordons remain at the location and traffic is being diverted along Lambeth Palace Road at the junction with Westminster Bridge Road.
As is standard practice, the Met's Directorate of Professional Standards was informed about the incident, as was the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
The IOPC has begun an independent investigation and officers will continue to support them and their enquiries.
They are appealing for witnesses as they investigate the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision.
In a statement, the IOPC said they were notified by the Met and sent investigators to the scene and to the post-incident procedures to begin gathering evidence.
They have spoken with the man’s family and will keep them updated as the investigation progresses.
IOPC director Emily Barry said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family, friends and all those affected by his death.
“It's important we establish all the circumstances surrounding this incident and we are in the very early stages. The collision happened on a busy road in London in the early evening when people are likely to have been travelling.
“We would urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident or the moments leading up to it to come forward and report what they saw.”
Witnesses are asked to contact IOPC investigators by calling 0300 303 5588 or emailing lambethpalaceroadrti@policeconduct.gov.uk