Man dies and another missing after private boat crashes in Portsmouth
A man has died and another is missing after an inflatable boat crashed in Tipner, Portsmouth.
Police were alerted to the collision – which involved a private rigid-hulled inflatable boat - shortly before 8pm on Thursday.
Officers assisted the coastguard, with paramedics and a helicopter also deployed to the area.
A man in his 60s from Emsworth was pronounced dead at the scene.
His family have been informed and will receive supported from officers, police said.
A man in his 50s from West Sussex was taken to hospital. He has since been discharged.
A third man, who is also in his 60s, is missing following the incident, police added.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: "Enquiries are ongoing to locate a third person, a man in his 60s from Havant, who is still outstanding."
The force said a probe has been launched and will be spearheaded by the Marine Accident Investigation Branch.
"We are liaising with the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) during the early stages of an investigation to establish what has happened," it said.