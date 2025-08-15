A man has died and another is missing after an inflatable boat crashed in Tipner, Portsmouth.

Police were alerted to the collision – which involved a private rigid-hulled inflatable boat - shortly before 8pm on Thursday.

Officers assisted the coastguard, with paramedics and a helicopter also deployed to the area.

A man in his 60s from Emsworth was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family have been informed and will receive supported from officers, police said.

A man in his 50s from West Sussex was taken to hospital. He has since been discharged.

