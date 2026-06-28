A 53-year-old man has died after being found "unresponsive" in a north-west London park.

Police officers were called to a park near Bunns Lane, Mill Hill just before 9:30 am on Sunday to reports of an "unresponsive" man.

Passers-by spotted a police forensic tent and multiple officers at the scene on Sunday morning.

The man, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His death is being treated as " unexpected, but non-suspicious", according to police.

The London Ambulance service sent two paramedics in fast response cars and an incident officer to the scene.

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