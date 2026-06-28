Man dies after being found 'unresponsive' in north London park
His death is being treated as " unexpected, but non-suspicious"
A 53-year-old man has died after being found "unresponsive" in a north-west London park.
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Police officers were called to a park near Bunns Lane, Mill Hill just before 9:30 am on Sunday to reports of an "unresponsive" man.
Passers-by spotted a police forensic tent and multiple officers at the scene on Sunday morning.
The man, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene.
His death is being treated as " unexpected, but non-suspicious", according to police.
The London Ambulance service sent two paramedics in fast response cars and an incident officer to the scene.
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A Met Police spokesperson said: "At 09:19hrs on Sunday, 28 June, police were called to reports of a man found unresponsive in a park near Bunns Lane, Mill Hill.
"Officers attended the scene where a man, aged 53, was pronounced dead at the scene.
"His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
"The death is being treated as unexpected, but non-suspicious."
A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 9.15am today (28 June) to reports of an incident in Mill Hill Park, in Cranberry Park.
“We sent two paramedics in fast response cars and an incident response officer to the scene.
“Sadly a person was found dead at the scene.”