Man in his 20s dies and another seriously injured after getting into difficulty in the sea
A rescue operation pulled them out of the water but one of them – aged in his 20s – died at the scene
A man has died and another was left in a serious condition after they got into difficulty in the sea, police have said.
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It happened at Cullercoats beach, North Tyneside, at around 6.30pm on Sunday, Northumbria Police said.
Emergency services were called amid concerns for two men in the sea.
A rescue operation pulled them out of the water but one of them – aged in his 20s – died at the scene.
The second man – also in his 20s – was taken to hospital where he remained in a serious but stable condition, Northumbria Police said.
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Both men’s next of kin have been informed and were being supported, the force said.
Chief Inspector Simon Wotton said: “This is an absolutely tragic incident and the thoughts of everyone here at Northumbria Police are with anyone affected by this incident.
“We’d like to thank our partner agencies who were there working alongside police last night, and I am sure they are just as saddened by this outcome as we are.
“We know this will be a greatly shocking and distressing incident for those involved and for the local community, but we’d ask the public to respect the privacy of anyone who may have been affected.”