A man has died and another was left in a serious condition after they got into difficulty in the sea, police have said.

It happened at Cullercoats beach, North Tyneside, at around 6.30pm on Sunday, Northumbria Police said.

Emergency services were called amid concerns for two men in the sea.

A rescue operation pulled them out of the water but one of them – aged in his 20s – died at the scene.

The second man – also in his 20s – was taken to hospital where he remained in a serious but stable condition, Northumbria Police said.

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