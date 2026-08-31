Notting Hill Carnival Bank Holiday Monday. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

A man has died after entering a canal near Notting Hill Carnival as police made 560 arrests across the two-day event.

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The man, believed to be in his 20s, entered the water near Meanwhile Gardens after being pursued by officers on Monday afternoon, the Met Police said. Police said officers tried to stop him near Harrow Road at around 3.19 pm, as he approached the Carnival. He fled on foot before entering the canal near Kensal Road. Officers and members of the public entered the water and pulled him out before police began CPR. Paramedics continued treatment at the canal side before taking him to a central London hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4.43 pm. Read more: Police make 169 arrests on first day of Notting Hill Carnival Read more: Police to use facial recognition in Nottingham crackdown on anti-social youths

The Met said urgent enquiries were under way to identify the man and inform his next of kin. Commander Claire Smart, the Gold Commander for Notting Hill Carnival, said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the loved ones of the man who has lost his life. “Any death following contact with the police is passed to the Independent Office for Police Conduct so the circumstances can be fully investigated. I would encourage everyone to avoid speculation while this work takes place.” She added that officers and members of the public who entered the canal to rescue the man would be “devastated” they could not save him. The Independent Office for Police Conduct is set to investigate the circumstances. It comes as the Met said 315 people were arrested on Monday, taking the total number of arrests across the Carnival weekend to 560. The force said the figure could rise as later arrests are processed. There were two knife assaults, one stabbing and one slashing, neither of which left victims with life-threatening injuries.

Thousands danced in the streets to celebrate the 60th anniversary. Picture: Alamy

Police said 62 weapons were seized over the two days, including a handgun recovered on Monday afternoon. Forty-eight arrests on Monday followed identifications made using live facial recognition technology, the Met said. Officers also stopped 43 registered sex offenders to check they were complying with licence conditions, with three arrested for alleged breaches. A further three were arrested for alleged breaches on Sunday. Commander Smart said this was the second year Carnival had seen a “marked difference” in the prevalence of serious violence. She said: “This is the result of not just proactive policing and a determined effort to target our efforts on those posing the greatest risk of harm, but of a collaborative partnership approach to the delivery of the whole event.”

A samba dancer in a colouful costume performs during the Monday Parade of the Notting Hill Carnival in London. Picture: Getty