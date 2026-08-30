A 41-year-old man has died after a car 'collided with a tree' near Luton after a police chase

Police were called to reports of a grey Audi driving without lights on near Caddington, Bedfordshire just before 10.30pm on Saturday.

The driver, a 41-year-old man, failed to stop for police and a pursuit ensued as the vehicle made off on the A5183 in towards the village of Markyate.

At around 10.37pm, the grey Audi left the carriageway and collided with a tree, Bedfordshire Police confirmed.

No other vehicles were involved in the collision.

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