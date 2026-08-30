Man, 41, dies in car crash near Luton after police chase
Bedfordshire Police were called to reports of a grey Audi driving without lights just before 10.30pm on Saturday
A 41-year-old man has died after a car 'collided with a tree' near Luton after a police chase
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Police were called to reports of a grey Audi driving without lights on near Caddington, Bedfordshire just before 10.30pm on Saturday.
The driver, a 41-year-old man, failed to stop for police and a pursuit ensued as the vehicle made off on the A5183 in towards the village of Markyate.
At around 10.37pm, the grey Audi left the carriageway and collided with a tree, Bedfordshire Police confirmed.
No other vehicles were involved in the collision.
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Officers and emergency services commenced first aid care but despite best efforts, the driver was pronounced dead shortly before 11.30pm.
His next of kin have been informed and are being supported.
In line with standard protocols, Bedfordshire Police made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) who have since launched an investigation.
A cordon was in place on the A5 between the Kensworth Turn (northbound) and Caddington (southbound) whilst emergency services responded.
The road has since reopened.