A man has died after a train 'struck a van' at a level crossing near Liverpool.

Emergency services were called at 3.18pm on Saturday to reports a Northern Rail train had struck a van at a level crossing in Burscough, a village in West Lancashire.

One person was in the van and a man was pronounced dead at the scene, British Transport Police said.

Two passengers from the train received treatment for minor injuries, according to the force.

BTP said: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what happened, any witnesses who haven’t already spoken to police are asked to text BTP on 61016 quoting the reference 373 of 29 August.”

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