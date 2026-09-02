Man, 32, dies after Tube station assault on way home from Notting Hill Carnival
The victim had been at Notting Hill Carnival's family day.
A 32-year-old man has died after being assaulted on a London Underground platform while making his way home from Notting Hill Carnival.
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Police were called to a “serious assault” at Liverpool Street underground station’s Central line platform at 10.51pm on Sunday.
The man was taken to hospital in a critical condition but died on Tuesday, British Transport Police (BTP) said.
It is believed the victim had been attending the “family day” at the west London carnival and was making his way home from the event.
British national Jeremiah Maximo, 38, of Drydock Square, Barking, was previously charged with grievous bodily harm (GBH) and had been set to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.
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Following the victim’s death, BTP said they would make an application to amend the charge, with the defendant now expected to appear in court at a later date.
BTP Detective Superintendent Sam Blackburn said: “First and foremost our thoughts are firmly with the loved ones of the young man who has sadly died. They are being supported by specially trained officers as our investigation continues.
“We continue to appeal to anyone who saw what happened and has not yet spoken to police to come forward and assist our investigation. Any piece of information could be vital to us.”
In a previous statement, Mr Blackburn said: “We know the victim was travelling back from Notting Hill Carnival at the time of the incident.”