A 32-year-old man has died after being assaulted on a London Underground platform while making his way home from Notting Hill Carnival.

Police were called to a “serious assault” at Liverpool Street underground station’s Central line platform at 10.51pm on Sunday.

The man was taken to hospital in a critical condition but died on Tuesday, British Transport Police (BTP) said.

It is believed the victim had been attending the “family day” at the west London carnival and was making his way home from the event.

British national Jeremiah Maximo, 38, of Drydock Square, Barking, was previously charged with grievous bodily harm (GBH) and had been set to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

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