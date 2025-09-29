UK-bound flight 'forced to divert' after passenger 'ate his passport' and another tried to flush theirs down the toilet
A Ryanair flight bound for the UK was reportedly forced to divert after a passenger “ate his passport” and another attempted to flush theirs down a toilet.
Listen to this article
The flight was making the journey from Milan to Stansted when two men allegedly began acting “strangely” just 15 minutes into the trip.
Shortly after takeoff, one man began ripping pages out of his passport and eating them, witnesses told the Daily Star.
Passengers promptly began to “freak out” before another man rushed to the toilet in an attempt to flush his own passport.
Read more: Hope for 'broken' Lucy Letby as lawyer says he has 1,000 pages of fresh evidence to challenge her convictions
Read more: Madeleine McCann suspect tries to confront prosecutor who accused him of her murder
A source told the publication: "Staff were notified and went to see what was going on at the front of the plane.
"Suddenly the whole mood changed – no one on board knew what was going on, these people were acting weird."
Flight attendants attempted to stop the man from flushing his passport, the source added.
A witness described it as "the most terrifying 15 minutes of my life".
The flight was diverted to Paris, where the two men were arrested by French Police.
The plan then continued to London, arriving several hours late.
Ryanair is yet to comment on the incident.