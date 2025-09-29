Declining profits are set to force Ryanair to cut ticket prices. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

A Ryanair flight bound for the UK was reportedly forced to divert after a passenger “ate his passport” and another attempted to flush theirs down a toilet.

The flight was making the journey from Milan to Stansted when two men allegedly began acting "strangely" just 15 minutes into the trip. Shortly after takeoff, one man began ripping pages out of his passport and eating them, witnesses told the Daily Star. Passengers promptly began to "freak out" before another man rushed to the toilet in an attempt to flush his own passport.

A Ryanair UK Boeing 737-8AS. Picture: Alamy