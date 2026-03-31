A report published earlier this month concluded Paul Nash suffered an epileptic seizure after running out of his "epilepsy medication which meant he had missed three doses"

Paul was said to have been managing his condition well with Carbamazepine. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

A coroner has raised concerns over the shortage of epilepsy drug shortages after a man died when he couldn't quickly access vital medication.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Paul Nash, 58, from Bedfordshire, had been living with epilepsy since 2014 after contracting HSV encephalitis, a severe life-threatening inflammation of the brain. Mr Nash was said to be managing his diagnosis well with Carbamazepine, a common epilepsy medication used by thousands of Brits diagnosed with the same condition. He had been taking the doses twice a day since 2016 but in September 2025 he appeared to have not "requested all his prescription," the coroner's report concluded. It was requested in full the following month after Paul informed brain injury charity Headway a day later that he had taken his last dose. Read more: More doctors could strike as row between BMA and Government deepens Read more: NHS chief says he's 'really worried' about supply chain shocks due to Iran war

Headway Luton contacted Paul's GP to “urgently” request a prescription but it was not ready for collection the following day. Picture: Alamy

His local Headway branch in Luton contacted his GP "urgently" to request a prescription, but it was not ready for collection the next morning. After a day of not being heard from, Paul was found dead in bed at home on October 23 with evidence suggesting he had suffered from a seizure. Coroner Emma Whitting, of Senior Coroner for Bedfordshire and Luton Coroner Service, concluded that he had missed three doses of medication which led to his death. Ms Whitting ruled: “The deceased died following an epileptic seizure after running out of his epilepsy medication which meant he had missed three doses. "Although the reasons for him suffering a seizure at this time remained unclear." The coroner added that all organisations "have the power" to "prevent future deaths." Her report has been sent to Headway Luton, the GP surgery, health and social care secretary Wes Streeting, and Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust.

The coroner's report was sent to Wes Streeting and the local NHS trust. Picture: Alamy

In a Prevention of Future Deaths report, Ms Whitting wrote: “During the phone call with the Surgery on October 21, Headway made it clear to the Surgery that the deceased had run out of his Carbamazepine completely. "And although he had taken that morning’s dose, if he did not receive more medication that day he would not have his evening dose or any other doses. "Although Headway was reassured that the GP would be notified that the deceased had run out of his seizure medication, this fact did not appear to have been conveyed to the GP and the prescription was not prioritised to ensure he received it the same day. "The deceased’s Consultant Neurologist indicated that many epilepsy patients across the country currently experience difficulties in obtaining sufficient quantities of medication to ensure optimum seizure control." Last year, Epilepsy Action revealed that more than seven in ten people with the condition in the UK had struggled to get hold of their prescription medication for the condition.

Professor Hadi Larijani (left) and Peter Akor with a prototype of the AI Epilepsy Headset after it was revealed a unique AI-powered headset had been designed to predict epileptic seizures minutes before they occur. Picture: PA