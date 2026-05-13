A fact finding hearing in 2024 found John Siddell had sexually abused three young boys after he was found to be unfit to stand trial - but then he was then seen on nights out

The court heard Mr Siddell attended Elvis Presley club nights at a social club and was filmed walking independently while pretending to be severely disabled. Picture: LEICESTERSHIRE POLICE

By Issy Clarke

A "scheming and devious" child abuser who pretended to be severely disabled to avoid being prosecuted has been jailed for 15 years.

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John Siddell lied about being wheelchair bound, mute and unable to hold up his own head to avoid being sent to prison for sexually abusing three children, Leicester Crown Court heard. The court heard how the 41-year-old from Leicestershire attended Elvis Presley club nights at a social club and was filmed walking independently while pretending to be severely disabled. He was helped in the lie by his brother James Siddell, who implied to psychiatrists that he was unfit for trial. Read more: Footballer, 26, dies after car hits pedestrians in Nottinghamshire as man, 40, charged in murder probe Read more: Palestine Action activists behind £1m Elbit damage could be sentenced as 'terrorists'

John Siddell lied about being wheelchair bound, mute and unable to hold up his own head to avoid being sent to prison. Picture: LEICESTERSHIRE POLICE

John Siddell sexually abused the children, who were under 14, between 2018 and 2021 while he was living in Leicestershire. On Tuesday, he was jailed for 15 years plus a two-year extended sentence, while his brother was handed two years and nine months in prison. In his sentencing remarks, Judge Keith Raynor said the brothers’ behaviour was “scheming and devious”. He said: “They misrepresented John Siddell’s mental and physical abilities, the behaviour of both of them entirely corrupting and undermining the course of justice.”

He was helped in the lie by his brother James Siddell. Picture: LEICESTERSHIRE POLICE

In his sentencing remarks, Judge Keith Raynor said the brothers’ behaviour was “scheming and devious”. Picture: LEICESTERSHIRE POLICE

Prosecutor Claudia James told the court the brothers lived a “not-so-covert double life”. She said: “The brothers’ busy social lives in part unravelled their deception, as documented by social media, photos taken on their phones and their own home CCTV.” Ms James said when John Siddell appeared physically impaired it “could not be more different” to him being pictured “walking, talking and engaging with others in his local social club”, including to watch a Newcastle United match. She added that he took selfies in which he was able to smile and pose with his head up and eyes open, and in one photo was drinking a pint of Guinness. Video footage captured him walking unaided and using his wheelchair like a “trolley” to move household items over a mile in June 2022. A statement provided by someone who cared for him in hospital in July 2024 said he was “the most verbal non-verbal person I have ever seen”, the court heard.

On Tuesday, John Siddell was jailed for 15 years. Picture: LEICESTERSHIRE POLICE

John Siddell “presented as wheelchair-bound, refused to open his eyes and was unable to hold his own head up”, Ms James said. Picture: LEICESTERSHIRE POLICE

Judge Raynor said Siddell was kept in hospital for two weeks “at the taxpayers’ expense” while an “extremely pressed National Health Service should have been doing their job with other deserving patients”. Siddell convinced psychiatrists that he was unfit to take part in a criminal trial during an assessment when his brother spoke on his behalf. John Siddell “presented as wheelchair-bound, refused to open his eyes and was unable to hold his own head up”, Ms James said. In a fact-finding hearing, a jury determined that he had abused the boys. Another psychiatrist concluded in May 2024 that there was “no reliable basis” that Siddell was unfit to stand trial. The court heard that the month before, a police officer saw him “sat upright in his wheelchair communicating with James” before “dramatically changing once arriving at the office for his assessment”. After being charged with perverting the course of justice, the defendants did not attend a plea hearing in July last year, when it was claimed that John Siddell had suffered a seizure and was taken to hospital.

Ms James said when John Siddell appeared physically impaired it “could not be more different” to him being pictured “walking, talking and engaging with others in his local social club”,. Picture: LEICESTERSHIRE POLICE