A man has plunged to his death while climbing one of Britain’s most famous hiking trails.

The man was airlifted from Snowdon by helicopter after being pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency services rushed to the scene at around 11:30am following reports a man had fallen off the narrow ridge.

The 36-year-old man fell while walking along the infamous Crib Goch path of Snowdonia, in Gwynedd, north Wales, on Saturday.

The hiker is yet to be identified, but his family have been informed, police said.

Inspector Jamie Owens of the North Wales Police said: "My deepest condolences remain with the man’s family at this incredibly difficult time.

“Our investigation into the circumstances of this tragic incident is ongoing.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the fall to contact police via our website or by calling 101, quoting reference number 25000678802.”

It comes just weeks after a social media influencer who was an expert mountaineer fell to her death while hiking up the 3,000ft Tryfan in Snowdonia.

Bulgarian influencer Maria Rosenova Eftimova died after slipping and falling from the 3,000ft Tryfan mountain in Snowdonia on 22 February, an inquest heard in June.

The fall happened in front of friends, as Ms Eftimova, 28, scaled the mountain with a group of 18 other people.

Neil Oakes, who was among a group of about 18 on the peak when the party split in two, said he had been ahead of Ms Eftimova and turned around to check on his companions.

The inquest heard the group saw her 'tumbling through the air' as she fell 60ft to her death.

The influencer was known to have an 'insatiable thirst for life and exploring our world's beauty', according to friends.

Ms Eftimova had just completed an ice-climbing course in Norway, and had amassed more than 10,000 followers on social media.