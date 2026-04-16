One of two men responsible for felling the iconic Sycamore Gap tree has been released from prison early

Adam Carruthers, 33, along with Daniel Graham, 39, were sentenced to four years and three months in July last year for criminal damage after the famous tree besides Hadrian's Wall in Northumberland was felled in the dead of night.

At the time of sentencing, Justice Lambert told the pair they would serve 40% of the sentence behind bars, with the remainder being served on licence in the community.

Under the rules, Carruthers, from Wigton in Cumbria, has now been released, with the former prisoner now back in the community under the Home Detention Curfew Scheme, the Ministry of Justice confirmed.

The decision was reportedly taken by the governor of the jail where he was serving his sentence, with his release confirmed following a risk assessment.

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